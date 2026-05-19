Ask YouTube compiles video answers to your questions

At Google I/O 2006, YouTube unveiled more AI search hooks for its content. You'll soon be able to ask conversational questions within YouTube to find specific answers or content within the platform, similar to Google Search's AI Mode, but all in video.

Ask YouTube pulls together what it thinks are relevant videos, including long-form content and Shorts, and you'll be able to ask follow-up questions based on results to refine them further. Ask YouTube will also fold in small text summaries for a better insight into whether the video will address your questions.

YouTube is also bringing Gemini Omni to its Create app and YouTube Shorts Remix. We dive deeper into Omni elsewhere, but it can create anything from any input, combining images, audio, video and text as input, folding it into "high-quality videos grounded in Gemini's real-world knowledge". Initially, the focus is on generating video, so it makes sense to find it nestled inside YouTube.

You'll be able to remix Shorts, adding your own prompts and images while keeping the context of the original video, perhaps adding yourself to the video or applying a stylistic filter to everything. Creators of original Shorts can opt out of visual remix in Shorts.

Google claims that Gemini Omni will "better understand user intent" to deliver more consistent results. It's a curious new feature, at a time when several platforms are looking to crush down on low-effort reposts and slop.

Ask YouTube is currently available to YouTube Premium members in the US through the YouTube Labs page. Gemini Omni integration is also rolling out today.