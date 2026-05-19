Spotify is launching verification badges for podcasts to help listeners avoid AI slop

Spotify is launching verification badges for podcasts to help "authenticate creator identity and likeness." The most obvious use case for this is to help listeners find real podcasts amidst a sea of AI slop. To that end, the platform says it will also now remove podcasts that impersonate other creators via "AI voice cloning or any other method."

The "Verified by Spotify" badge is accompanied by a light green checkmark icon, making real-deal podcasts much easier to spot while perusing. These badges and icons will appear on show pages and in search. The verification process takes the podcast itself into account, but also its listeners. AI-generated podcasts tend to attract a bot-driven listenership. Spotify is looking for "sustained listener activity, with consistent audience engagement over time."

These badges begin showing up today, but it'll take the platform a few months to crawl through each of its over 7 million podcast titles. Spotify says this is "the first in a series of steps we're taking to support a more trustworthy podcast ecosystem." We'll keep you updated with any more moves the company makes in this space.

Spotify is now adding a 'verified' badge to human artists amid a surge in AI music • More than 99% of the artists Spotify listeners actively search for will be verified • AI music will still be allowed on their platform pic.twitter.com/g3M6KCLPyL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 30, 2026

This is not the first time Spotify has had to issue verification badges to guide listeners away from AI slop. The platform recently did the very same thing with music. Verified artists get a badge and the same green checkmark icon. AI-generated songs reportedly account for around 44 percent of all recently uploaded tracks, so this tool was an absolute necessity.