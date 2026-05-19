Google's newest app is an AI-powered image editor

Alongside an array of updates across its Workspace apps, including Docs and Drive, Google is launching a new image-editing app that combines generative AI tools with fine-grain editing.

Google Pics is built on Nano Banana, with object segmentation, meaning you'll be able to move, resize or transform individual parts of your images, whether AI-generated or not. While we've seen this kind of thing (with varying degrees of success) from Google, Adobe and even on-device on some smartphones, Pics has some new ideas of its own.

You'll be able to modify text inside a photo directly and even translate it into different languages. Google says Pics will maintain the font style and size when it does so. The new app will also be integrated into Workspace apps, starting with Slides and Drive, making it sound like a compelling Canva rival for quick-and-easy poster design and social media content. However, we're waiting to try it ourselves before we pass judgement.

We might not have to wait too long: Pics is launching today to a limited group of testers and will roll out globally this summer to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. A preview of the app is also coming to Workspace business users. Paying customers will have plenty of AI tools to play with. Google also announced that AI Inbox is now rolling out to all Google AI Plus and Pro subscribers in the US.

Google

In case you forgot, the feature tries to help you stay on top of your inbox by prioritizing your most important messages and time-sensitive tasks. Since it was previewed at the start of 2026, Google has added more to it, including personalized draft replies (instead of just a reminder) and instant file access, if it's a file already living inside Google Docs, Sheets, etc.