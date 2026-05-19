Samsung's has produced the world's first 6K gaming monitor
Other standouts include a larger version of the MovingStyle and a bunch of dual-mode gaming panels.
Instead of trickling out products throughout the calendar, Samsung is pushing out the lion's share of its new monitors for 2026 all at once. So after teasing them late last year just ahead of CES, today the company is releasing six displays ranging from a rollable, multipurpose display designed for studios and small homes to a full suite of updated options for gamers.
Following the success of its predecessor, Samsung has returned with an upsized take on the Movingstyle Essential, which costs $900 and features a larger 43-inch 4K screen (up from 32 inches). As before, the new model comes with a dedicated remote along with built-in smart TV apps, Samsung's Gaming Hub and critically, a height-adjustable stand with a wheeled base that lets you position the monitor wherever you like. The Movingstyle even supports a full 90-degree rotation for when you might need a taller portrait-style aspect ratio, though it won't do it on its own like the Samsung Sero.
After getting a chance to see it in person, this is exactly the kind of monitor I would have loved in college, as its rolling stand makes it easy for the Movingstyle to pull double-duty as your main screen for productivity and a good 'ole TV when you're relaxing. The only thing it's lacking is a built-in antenna/cable tuner, which is why it's technically a monitor and not a TV. But in a world of high-speed Wi-Fi and streaming video apps, that's not really a big deal. That said, one thing I would really like to see is Samsung include some sort of bracket or mounting system that can accommodate a game console, because right now there's no good way to hook up something like a Nintendo Switch or a PlayStation without impacting its portability.
Meanwhile, for people looking for a more traditional monitor that can do a mix of content creation, general productivity and gaming, there's the 40-inch ViewFinity S8 ($1,400). It features a 5K panel with 144Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curve, so it delivers a nice middle ground between size, resolution and speed. However, the best thing about the S8 is a wealth of connectivity. It has two speakers, a LAN port, a Thunderbolt 5 jack with up to 140 watts of passthrough power and even a built-in KVM switch, so it can serve as a dock for whatever PC (or PCs) you want to pair it to. And if you do connect multiple computers, Samsung also included picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functionality, so you can see content from two systems at the same time.
Samsung's new models for gamers
Finally, there are all of Samsung's new dedicated gaming displays. The standout model in this category is the $1,600 32-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HS), which the company claims is the world's first 6K gaming monitor. It features a dual-mode IPS panel that changes between 165Hz at 6K and 330Hz at 3K, which is really nice because typically to get refresh rates that fast, a lot of dual-mode screens suffer a big drop in resolution down to 1080p or even 720p. Alternatively, if you want something with similar specs that's a bit more approachable, there's the 27-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HF) for $1,000, which steps down to a 5K IPS panel with dual-mode functionality that goes between 180Hz at 5K and 360Hz at QHD.
However, the monitor that impressed me the most was the Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SH), which is a refresh of last year's OLED G8, but with an updated QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel. It offers up to a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Now I don't know if it's because the HDR support in Horizon Forbidden West is especially well tuned or if it's something else, but in person, the OLED G8 made that game look incredible. Colors were super bright and vivid and the rays of the sun really showed off the monitor's dynamic range. I also appreciate that this model is available in both 27-inch ($1,100) and 32-inch sizes ($1,300).
Lastly, there's the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G7 ($1,100), which combines dual-mode features and an OLED panel to offer 4K at 165Hz or 1080p at 330Hz. And while it isn't quite as fancy as the OLED G8, the G7 still features 0.03ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and Pantone Validated color accuracy, so you can use this thing for editing photos and videos too.
The obvious downside to all of these is that none of them are particularly cheap, with the most "affordable" options being the $900 Movingstyle Essential or the $1,000 27-inch Odyssey G7 5K. However, if you are looking for a new centerpiece for your work from home, living room or gaming setup, Samsung has a bunch of new monitors worth checking out, all of which are available for pre-order today.