Samsung's has produced the world's first 6K gaming monitor

Instead of trickling out products throughout the calendar, Samsung is pushing out the lion's share of its new monitors for 2026 all at once. So after teasing them late last year just ahead of CES, today the company is releasing six displays ranging from a rollable, multipurpose display designed for studios and small homes to a full suite of updated options for gamers.

Following the success of its predecessor, Samsung has returned with an upsized take on the Movingstyle Essential, which costs $900 and features a larger 43-inch 4K screen (up from 32 inches). As before, the new model comes with a dedicated remote along with built-in smart TV apps, Samsung's Gaming Hub and critically, a height-adjustable stand with a wheeled base that lets you position the monitor wherever you like. The Movingstyle even supports a full 90-degree rotation for when you might need a taller portrait-style aspect ratio, though it won't do it on its own like the Samsung Sero.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

After getting a chance to see it in person, this is exactly the kind of monitor I would have loved in college, as its rolling stand makes it easy for the Movingstyle to pull double-duty as your main screen for productivity and a good 'ole TV when you're relaxing. The only thing it's lacking is a built-in antenna/cable tuner, which is why it's technically a monitor and not a TV. But in a world of high-speed Wi-Fi and streaming video apps, that's not really a big deal. That said, one thing I would really like to see is Samsung include some sort of bracket or mounting system that can accommodate a game console, because right now there's no good way to hook up something like a Nintendo Switch or a PlayStation without impacting its portability.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Meanwhile, for people looking for a more traditional monitor that can do a mix of content creation, general productivity and gaming, there's the 40-inch ViewFinity S8 ($1,400). It features a 5K panel with 144Hz refresh rate and a 1000R curve, so it delivers a nice middle ground between size, resolution and speed. However, the best thing about the S8 is a wealth of connectivity. It has two speakers, a LAN port, a Thunderbolt 5 jack with up to 140 watts of passthrough power and even a built-in KVM switch, so it can serve as a dock for whatever PC (or PCs) you want to pair it to. And if you do connect multiple computers, Samsung also included picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functionality, so you can see content from two systems at the same time.