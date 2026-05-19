Plex's lifetime subscription cost is tripling to $750

Plex, the streaming service and app that lets you create your own personal media streaming server, is going to raise its lifetime subscription price. As announced on its website, the lifetime option for the Plex Pass will jump from $249.99 to $749.99 as of July 1. While the premium subscriptions offer features like remote streaming, downloading content and an option to skip the intro and credits, Plex still offers access to thousands of movies and TV shows and the ability to create your own personal media server for free.

Tripling the lifetime subscription price feels like a huge jump for those considering upgrading to Plex Premium, but the company said it considered entirely eliminating the option to buy it for life. In its blog post, Plex said that the recurring subscriptions are the ones that help the company "sustain long-term development" and that the new lifetime price "reflects the real, ongoing value of the software we're committed to building and maintaining for years to come." Plex also detailed a roadmap of coming upgrades, like a feature to automatically download new episodes, a better way to organize your library in the mobile app and boosting dialogue audio for media.

Plex has raised prices for its lifetime subscription in the past, more than doubling it from $120 to $250 in March 2025. Plex said the price increase will go into effect exactly at 12:01AM UTC on July 1, or 8:01PM ET/5:01PM PT on June 30.