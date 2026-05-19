Samsung and Google just teased their upcoming Android XR smartglasses at Google I/O

Last year, Google announced a partnership with Samsung to create a new line of smartglasses with help from traditional eyewear makers Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. But today at Google I/O 2026, we just got a clearer picture of what those specs will look like when they go on sale sometime later this year.

While we're still waiting on official info regarding their price, detailed specs and release date, Google and Samsung say these upcoming Android XR smartglasses are designed to be companion devices that leverage the processing power in your phone (ostensibly via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) to give users things like navigation assistance, access to notifications, real-time speech and text translation and all sorts of voice controls thanks to Gemini. The general idea is that by freeing up your hands and eyes, you can keep your phone in your pocket so you can remain in the moment without completely disconnecting.

Samsung/Google

Based on info from a blog post by Google, this first generation of glasses will be audio-only (with no built-in displays) and will rely upon onboard speakers, voice controls and cameras to perform tasks and interact with Gemini and other apps. What's more interesting is that the two specs feature very different designs, with Gentle Monster's pair evoking "disruptive yet refined aesthetics" while Warby Parker's frame showcase a more traditional silhouette. This could be smart strategy for Google and Samsung who are looking to capture the interest of mainstream buyers while still having something a bit more adventurous for tech-savvy enthusiasts.

Samsung/Google

The first batch of smartglasses from Google and Samsung are expected to go on sale sometime later this fall in select markets.