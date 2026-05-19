Xbox Game Pass additions for late May include Forza Horizon 6 and Remnant II

Microsoft just revealed some new titles coming to Game Pass throughout the rest of May. The biggest of the bunch is, quite obviously, Forza Horizon 6. The hotly-anticipated driving sim is available right now for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

This is the latest entry in the long-running franchise and the reviews have been extremely kind. It's set in Japan and looks absolutely gorgeous. This is the current killer app for Game Pass, now that those Call of Duty games are no longer day-one releases.

The co-op game Remnant II will be available via Ultimate, Premium and PC Game Pass on May 20. This third-person shooter has been described as a "Soulslike with guns" and that description seems apt. Regular enemies are tough and the bosses are even tougher. It's a good thing the game accommodates three players at once.

Luna Abyss is a day-one Game Pass release available on May 21 for Ultimate and PC subscribers. This is a nifty-looking first-person narrative adventure that tasks players with exploring a mysterious structure buried deep within the lunar surface

Other upcoming titles include the puzzle game Escape Simulator on May 26 and the deckbuilder Echo Generation 2 on May 27. Also, some games are coming to Game Pass Premium, after previously being available for Ultimate. These include Dead Static Drive, Pigeon Simulator and Winter Burrow.