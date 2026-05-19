Google debuts AI-powered tools to optimize scientific research workflows

As society helplessly watches tech giants infuse AI into everything, Google has at least introduced some new AI-powered tools that could help with the arduous work associated with scientific discovery. During Google I/O 2026, the tech giant announced Gemini for Science, a collection of experimental tools that can help researchers generate hypotheses, conduct testing and understand scientific literature.

Gemini for Science includes three primary features: Hypothesis Generation, Computational Discovery and Literature Insights. As the name suggests, Hypothesis Generation will help the first few steps of the scientific method by digging through millions of scientific papers to come up with theories or challenges. That's all to say the tool will help a researcher create a hypothesis, but Google added that the claims generated by this tool are "deeply verified and supported by clickable citations" for "absolute rigor."

Once a hypothesis is created, researchers can move on to the Computational Discovery tool to put the theory to the test. Google describes this tool as "an agentic search engine" that can generate thousands of tests and experiments much faster than when done manually. Lastly, Gemini for Science will have Literature Insights, an AI-powered chat that looks through scientific literature for researchers and generates more digestible versions through reports, infographics or even audio and video overviews. As part of Gemini for Science, Google is also launching its Science Skills tool, which can scour insights from more than 30 major life science databases and tools so researchers can "perform complex and often manual workflows ... in minutes rather than hours."

Google said it's gradually opening up access to these experimental Gemini for Science tools starting today. Anyone interested in these AI features can fill out a form on the Google Labs website, but Google will also be offering them to enterprise organizations with Google Cloud.