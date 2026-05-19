The Apple Sports app expands to 90 new markets ahead of the World Cup

Apple Sports announced a big expansion today, with the program arriving in more than 90 additional countries and regions. This free app collects real-time scores, statistics and results from across athletic disciplines, allowing individuals to keep tabs on what's happening for all their favorite teams. Particularly when so many leagues have increasingly fractured their broadcast rights across cable networks and streaming platforms, the app ensures you know what's happening even if you aren't able to watch a game live.

With the World Cup right around the corner, the timing of this global rollout doesn't appear to be accidental. There are some features in the app specifically for keeping tabs on the international showdown, such as options to follow the entire tournament, browse the brackets or peruse visual formations of the starting lineups. Apple Sports also offers a quick way to tap into the Apple TV app to find live matches on streaming services, assuming you aren't already watching them on YouTube or TikTok.