The Herman Miller Coyl is a very handsome and modular gaming desk

Legendary furniture maker Herman Miller has tried its hand at gaming desks before. However, its latest effort looks like a big step up, as the Coyl features an even more sophisticated modular design along with gorgeous details including a wider variety of finishes and better cable management.

While it probably won't come as a surprise to anyone who has seen the price of an authentic Eames Chair, the Coyl certainly isn't cheap. It starts at $1,095, but its cost rises to $1,635 in its "primary configuration," which includes an upgraded desktop, extended range legs, a shroud and a cable management trough. That said, from where I'm sitting, the Coyl looks like a nearly ideal desk for work, gaming and pretty much anything else.

Herman Miller

It features super clean, minimalist lines with a handful of thoughtful accents like the bright red coiled wires in the back and a rotary dial for adjusting the desk's height. Herman Miller says the notches on the knob were inspired by classic audio gear and intended to provide more tactile feedback so you can adjust it without needing to look down at the built-in screen. The Coyl also features a bunch of cleverly hidden hooks for stuff like bags and headphones, which is a great way to reduce clutter on your desk while still keeping essentials close at hand.

However, perhaps the Coyl's biggest draw is its customizability. In addition to a handful of desktop finishes (ash, walnut, white and black), you can also add on a full-length cable management trough along with an optional shroud that features a metal pegboard. This allows you to further configure exactly where you want to stash things like tools and cables without making things super messy. There's even an accessory bundle that includes a stand for your phone, a planter, cable clips and a display shelf, though like the rest of the desk, it's a rather pricey upgrade at $200.

Herman Miller

Unfortunately for me, at 60 inches wide, it's a bit too big for my current PC setup. But if I had the funds and more room to work with, the Coyl and Grovemade's standing desk would be at the top of my list for ways to upgrade my gaming and work from home station.