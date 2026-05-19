Discord now has end-to-end encryption on all calls

Your calls on Discord are now truly private. The social platform says it's completed its years-long endeavor to apply end-to-end encryption in all voice and video calls. This security is applied to all calls outside of stage channels, with no need to opt into the added protection.

Attitudes on end-to-end encryption have been shifting at some platforms. While many see E2EE as a critical way to keep personal conversations personal, there have been some moves away from this security option. Already this year, Meta removed the tech from Instagram DMs and TikTok revealed that it wouldn't be offering it in DMs either. But other brands are on the same side as Discord. Notably, Apple is finally encrypting RCS messages, adding more privacy when iOS and Android users are chatting.