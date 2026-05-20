An hour-long PlayStation State of Play is set for June 2

Unless Nintendo jumps in beforehand, Sony looks set to kick off the not-E3/Summer Game Fest season with its latest State of Play event. The company revealed that PlayStation's next showcase will take place on June 2 at 5PM ET. You'll be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch in English. A version with Japanese subtitles will be available on YouTube.

This edition of State of Play will run for over an hour, Sony says. It will feature another peek at what may well be PlayStation's biggest game of the year, Marvel's Wolverine. "Insomniac Games will share more from its upcoming third-person action-adventure game showing off Logan's brutal and relentless combat along with some new details," Sony said on the PlayStation Blog. Wolverine will hit PS5 on September 15. However, it's probably not coming to PC amid reports of Sony shifting back to PS5 platform exclusivity for its single-player games.