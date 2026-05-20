Hulu bundle subscribers can now access their watch history and recs in the Disney+ app
Even though Disney really wants you in its own app, it isn't killing off Hulu.
Disney has fully owned Hulu for several years now, and the platform will be getting more closely entwined with its core offering, Disney+, in 2026. Hulu content has been available within Disney's streaming service for a while, but now Disney is rolling out an option for connecting a Hulu profile to the Disney+ app. Once completed, viewers will be able to access their Hulu history, watch lists and recommendations within the Disney+ software.
For starters, this profile linking is only available to adult subscribers who have an eligible Disney+, Hulu Bundle or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Bundle. The option will roll out to all bundle subscribers later in 2026. In any case, linking a profile should be a one-time activation.
Disney does seem interested in converting those viewers who aren't also paying up for a Disney+ subscription. That audience can log into the Disney+ app with the same MyDisney login they use for Hulu, where they'll be able to watch "a small sampling of Disney+ and ESPN content" to tempt them into upgrading to a bundle as well as seeing Hulu's library. The company is also planning to test out some Hulu features within its own-name app, such as a live guide for browsing currently airing programs.
Luckily for those who fear Disney might completely erase Hulu, the increased draws to stay on Disney+ don't mean the Hulu app will be going the way of the dodo. At least not yet: "All Hulu subscribers will also continue to have access to the standalone app to stream their favorite Hulu content," the blog post states.