Hulu bundle subscribers can now access their watch history and recs in the Disney+ app

Disney has fully owned Hulu for several years now, and the platform will be getting more closely entwined with its core offering, Disney+, in 2026. Hulu content has been available within Disney's streaming service for a while, but now Disney is rolling out an option for connecting a Hulu profile to the Disney+ app. Once completed, viewers will be able to access their Hulu history, watch lists and recommendations within the Disney+ software.

For starters, this profile linking is only available to adult subscribers who have an eligible Disney+, Hulu Bundle or Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Bundle. The option will roll out to all bundle subscribers later in 2026. In any case, linking a profile should be a one-time activation.

Disney does seem interested in converting those viewers who aren't also paying up for a Disney+ subscription. That audience can log into the Disney+ app with the same MyDisney login they use for Hulu, where they'll be able to watch "a small sampling of Disney+ and ESPN content" to tempt them into upgrading to a bundle as well as seeing Hulu's library. The company is also planning to test out some Hulu features within its own-name app, such as a live guide for browsing currently airing programs.

Luckily for those who fear Disney might completely erase Hulu, the increased draws to stay on Disney+ don't mean the Hulu app will be going the way of the dodo. At least not yet: "All Hulu subscribers will also continue to have access to the standalone app to stream their favorite Hulu content," the blog post states.