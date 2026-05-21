Tesla brings Full Self-Driving to China

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver-assistance system is now available in China. In a post on X, Tesla listed China as one of the 10 countries wherein FSD is already available. The company is, of course, talking about the supervised version of the technology, seeing as unsupervised FSD is still not available to the public. On Tesla's Chinese website, the company lists "intelligent assisted driving" as an add-on option for Tesla Model 3. It will cost customers in the country a one-time fee of 64,000 yuan ($9,410) on top of the vehicle itself. It used to cost $8,000 up front in the US, but the company recently turned it into a subscription-only service priced at $99 a month.

Unlike the current version of the product, unsupervised FSD will offer fully automated driving, with no need for a human to take control of the vehicle. At the moment, only Tesla's robotaxis in Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas are using the technology. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, recently said that unsupervised FSD will be "widespread in the US by the end of this year," but he is known for being overly optimistic with his timelines across his companies.

The automaker has been testing FSD and mapping China's roads for a while now with help from local partners. It's been working to release the technology in the country for years, but it faced significant regulatory delays. Musk announced in January that Tesla was close to getting an approval from China's authorities. While Chinese state media debunked his claim — and he has been saying that FSD was close to getting regulatory approval in China since 2024 — it looks he was right this time around. Before this, Chinese Tesla owners only had access to FSD's predecessors, Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot.