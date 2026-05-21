Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 trailer shows plenty of live-action Toph

It's been over two years since Netflix premiered its live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The second season finally streams on June 25 and the platform has dropped an action-packed trailer.

This is more-or-less a one-to-one remake of the cartoon, so the second season of the live-action show is following the second season of the original. Fans know what that means. Legendary earthbender Toph makes her triumphant appearance, and she's all over the trailer teaching Aang the ropes.

Netflix has also dropped a version of the trailer with audio descriptions, likely because Toph is visually impaired. I happen to think this is a neat idea that shouldn't only be used when a main character of a show is blind. People with vision issues watch all kinds of stuff. Just saying.

The show has already been picked up for a third, and presumably final, season. Netflix actually did a decent job with this one. The first season was surprisingly watchable. Was it as good as the original? Absolutely not, but it was miles better than M. Night Shyamalan's 2009 adaptation.

Franchise creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are not involved with the Netflix show, after a rocky development period. However, they are working on plenty of projects set in the world of Avatar. There's a new animated show coming to Nickelodeon that takes place after the sequel series The Legend of Korra.

There's also a feature length animated film that hits streaming this October. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender follows Aang, Toph and the gang as adults. This movie has already been a source of controversy, as an enterprising hacker leaked it online last month. He has since been arrested. The suspect admitted his guilt and said that he did it because the movie was "just a Paramount+ thing, so I decided I'd troll a little bit."