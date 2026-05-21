Apple will broadcast a Major League Soccer game captured entirely with iPhones

After this weekend, Major League Soccer will take a seven-week break as the FIFA World Cup takes center stage across North America. Before the hiatus, though, Apple is taking a different approach to the production of a game between Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo. The company says the May 23 game, which starts at 10:30PM ET, will be the first major live pro sports event to be broadcast solely using iPhones to capture the action.

The production team will use 15 iPhone 17 Pro devices to capture everything from player warmups and introductions to crowd shots and goals from inside the net. Apple said the broadcast will feature "dynamic new perspectives that bring viewers closer to the action, made possible by the small form factor of iPhone."

Apple first used an iPhone as part of a live sports broadcast last September. It employed the iPhone 17 Pro to capture certain aspects of a Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers. Since then, the company has used iPhones as part of its regular production rotation in Friday Night Baseball and MLS broadcasts this year.