Humanoid taps Bosch for humanoid robot production

European warehouse workers, it may be time to tighten up your resume. The robotics company Humanoid is partnering with Bosch to bring its HMND 01 industrial robots into mass production. The plans for a large-scale European deployment follow a successful proof of concept. In the test, Humanoid's anthropomorphic robots "demonstrated full capability in a complex industrial workflow," according to Humanoid.

Under the agreement, Bosch's role goes beyond just a manufacturing contractor. The company will also provide strategic guidance and technical expertise to Humanoid. The deal's framework encompasses hardware design, production, supply chain and cost optimization.

The HMND 01 platform comes in two categories: a bipedal model and one with a wheeled base. The bipedal model has rather human-like proportions, measuring 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 198 pounds. It can walk at a rate of nearly 5 feet per second, and has a battery life of three hours. Meanwhile, the wheeled model is a bit... scarier. The 7-foot-3-inch robot weighs 661 pounds, can move at 6.6 feet per second, and can run for four hours. Each model can handle a payload of 33 lbs.