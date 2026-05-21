Humanoid taps Bosch for humanoid robot production
What’s not to trust about this guy?
European warehouse workers, it may be time to tighten up your resume. The robotics company Humanoid is partnering with Bosch to bring its HMND 01 industrial robots into mass production. The plans for a large-scale European deployment follow a successful proof of concept. In the test, Humanoid's anthropomorphic robots "demonstrated full capability in a complex industrial workflow," according to Humanoid.
Under the agreement, Bosch's role goes beyond just a manufacturing contractor. The company will also provide strategic guidance and technical expertise to Humanoid. The deal's framework encompasses hardware design, production, supply chain and cost optimization.
The HMND 01 platform comes in two categories: a bipedal model and one with a wheeled base. The bipedal model has rather human-like proportions, measuring 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 198 pounds. It can walk at a rate of nearly 5 feet per second, and has a battery life of three hours. Meanwhile, the wheeled model is a bit... scarier. The 7-foot-3-inch robot weighs 661 pounds, can move at 6.6 feet per second, and can run for four hours. Each model can handle a payload of 33 lbs.
Passing the test
In March in Bühl, Germany, the companies tasked HMND 01s with performing a series of complex activities. Humanoid says its autonomous robots successfully transferred boxes from a conveyor belt to a trolley. They handled five different box sizes, with varying shapes, heights and weights. (The robots use Humanoid's AI framework, KinetIQ, to understand and interact with their environment.)
According to Humanoid, the test demonstrated "both the [robots'] technical readiness and scalability of the approach." As for Bosch, its role could grow over time. The company's parts, including actuators, drives and sensors, could be integrated into future models. At that point, who knows: These robots may end up being the ones assembling their successors.
You can see both versions of the HMND 01 in action in Humanoid's promo video below.