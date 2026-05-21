Bungie will end active development of Destiny 2 on June 9

Destiny 2 has just about reached its final destination. Nearly nine years after the game's initial release, Bungie is ending active development on the live-service shooter. Its last content update, Monument of Triumph, will arrive on June 9.

The final live-service update will include changes designed to make the game "a welcoming place for players to return to." Despite the lack of updated content beyond that, Bungie plans to keep the game's servers online indefinitely, similar to the original game.

The move comes after a rocky period for Bungie. It went through two rounds of layoffs (in 2023 and 2024) following its 2022 acquisition by Sony. The studio finally got Marathon out the door this March, but only after a delay. Even with the extra development time, reviews have been mixed. Love it or hate it, Marathon doesn't appear to be the massive, runaway hit the studio was hoping for. What's next? Bungie says it will begin "incubating [its] next games."

At least Destiny 2's final update sounds pretty significant. After listening to player feedback, Bungie is bringing back the Director and pushing the much-maligned Portal to node menus at the bottom of the screen. A new, permanent Pantheon mode will be added (including a new slate of bosses). And all raid and dungeon gear is being updated to modern standards. Bungie's blog post explaining the decision includes plenty more details about the Monument of Triumph update.