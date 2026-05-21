You can now add ChatGPT to PowerPoint

OpenAI is now letting you give your presentations the AI treatment. The company announced that ChatGPT is available in Microsoft PowerPoint. The chatbot can create new presentation slides, as well as editing and updating existing ones. As with many of ChatGPT's capabilities, it takes action based on natural language prompts or by pulling material from connected services like Gmail, Outlook or Sharepoint. The PowerPoint feature is in beta, but most OpenAI users can get to work with it now, including those on the free access tier and subscribers through the corporate-focused ChatGPT Business.

This is a feature rival Anthropic has offered with its Claude chatbot since September. (Google's Gemini, of course, integrates nicely with the company's Slides platform.) With OpenAI potentially gearing up for what's sure to be an obscenely valued IPO, it makes sense that the company is mirroring as many of its competitors' capabilities as possible. PowerPoint was a bit of an outlier, since ChatGPT is already up and rolling in several other enterprise tools such as Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.