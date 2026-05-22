Engadget Podcast: RGB, OLED and the TVs you should buy today
Spoiler: OLED is still best for most people.
Devindra Hardawar for Engadget
It's a good weekend to think about buying a new TV! This week, Devindra is joined by CECritic founder Dipin Sehdev to discuss the new RGB TVs and how they compare to OLED, the previous high-end TV technology of choice. Is RGB tech actually worth the premium, especially when OLED TVs have come way down in price? We also offer up a few tips for choosing the best TV today.
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Topics
- RGB gets added to the TV alphabet soup, Dipin Sehdev from CECritic explains where it sits in the landscape – 1:10
- Elon Musk loses OpenAI lawsuit, plus he owes a lot of xAI employees $420 for their tax returns – 30:50
- SpaceX IPO date set for June 12 – 35:02
- Alexa+ now makes ""podcasts"" – 37:26
- Firefox lets you turn off all AI features with one tap on mobile – 41:32
- Around Engadget – 49:06
- Working on – 50:41
- Pop culture picks – 50:51
Credits
Host: Devindra Hardawar
Guest: CECritic founder Dipin Sehdev
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien