Trump Mobile has exposed customers' personal data, including home addresses and phone numbers

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Here's yet another reason not to waste your hard-earned money on the Trump Mobile T1 smartphone. The company just admitted that it has exposed the personal data of customers to the open internet, according to a report by TechCrunch. This includes phone numbers, home addresses, email addresses and more.

A spokesperson for Trump Mobile has stated that the leak did not include financial information, which is good. However, the company only made this admission after actual customers began finding personal information online, so perhaps it's time to change those bank passwords just in case.

It's also worth noting that Trump Mobile has admitted to the leak, but hasn't directly informed customers. The company is still mulling whether or not its customers, who each spent at least $500, are worth a simple notification email.

Spokesperson Chris Walker blamed the exposure on a third-party platform provider that supports "certain Trump Mobile operations." The provider wasn't named, so who knows if it's even real. After all, this hasn't always been the most trustworthy company.

That leads us to the actual phones. They were supposed to come out in August of 2025, before being delayed to October and then delayed again. The gadgets may or may not be going out to customers this week.

The phones were also supposed to be made in the USA, but that was yet another ruse. Nowadays, marketing copy states that the handsets were "designed with American values in mind."

To support those tried-and-true American values, the golden smartphone features an American flag on the back. There's just one problem. This particular American flag has just 11 stripes, whereas the real flag has 13 stripes. I guess "American values" don't allow for an extra set of eyeballs on a design document.

The original marketing copy also made it seem like this would be a new phone, designed and manufactured from the ground up. This also looks to have been a misdirection or a fabrication. Multiple reports have indicated that the Trump T1 is actually a reskin of either the HTC U-24 Pro, which is made in Taiwan, or the Revvl 7 Pro 5G, which is manufactured by Wingtech in China. You can pick up a Revvl 7 Pro for around $125.

In other words, the T1 is likely a years-old mid-range Android phone dipped in cheap gold paint and slapped with an incorrectly-drawn American flag. Did we mention it costs at least $500? It does come pre-loaded with Truth Social, which surely makes up for any price discrepancy.

This is an obvious grift, but perhaps not an extremely lucrative one. Truth Social once crowed about having nearly 600,000 preorders. However, the aforementioned leak suggests that only 30,000 people actually turned a preorder into an actual order.