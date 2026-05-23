Ayaneo reveals yet another Game Boy remake but this one has AI

Ayaneo's next retro gaming handheld is revisiting the iconic Game Boy design once again. The handheld maker announced the Konkr Pocket Block, an "extremely compact" device that will also pack in AI features. Ayaneo didn't detail what these AI features are, nor what makes the Konkr Pocket Block "the world's first AI handheld," but we're expecting it to be much cheaper than the company's premium handhelds that can start at more than $1,000.

Ayaneo debuted the Konkr Pocket Block during one of its streaming sessions, where the company's CEO, Arthur Zhang, did side-by-side comparisons with the handheld and Ayaneo's previous devices, like the Pocket Vert and Pocket DMG. However, instead the sleek and minimalist look of its other vertical handhelds, Ayaneo went with "retro aesthetics" and a pocketable form factor for the Konkr Pocket Block.

As usual, Ayaneo only showed off what the Konkr Pocket Block looks like and said it will reveal more details about the handheld in the future. The biggest question surrounding the upcoming handheld is its price, but it should be more affordable than Ayaneo's Pocket Vert that starts at $269, since the Konkr Pocket Block will be released under the company's budget sub-brand.