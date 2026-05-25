Epic Games reveals a first look at Unreal Engine 6 with a Rocket League makeover

Rocket League is getting a new engine and it's not for the cars. During the Rocket League Paris Major, Epic Games debuted a short teaser trailer for a redesigned Rocket League. More importantly, the gameplay footage was made with Unreal Engine 6.

Surprisingly, Epic Games didn't go with Fortnite to show off a first look at its next-gen game engine, but it's still the first time the company showed any in-game footage built with Unreal Engine 6. Notably, all the gameplay shown was "captured real-time in game," according to the trailer. Epic Games didn't specify what upgrades Unreal Engine 6 would bring to Rocket League, but we can see some cosmetic upgrades like the improved reflections on the cars, which also look more detailed.

There's still not much information out about Unreal Engine 6, but the company's CEO, Tim Sweeney, previously indicated that the team is working on transitioning to the latest version. For Rocket League, the jump to Unreal Engine 6 is a big leap considering it still runs on the third version of Epic Games' game engine. But, we don't have a release timeline for Unreal Engine 6 yet, and it's been more than four years since the Unreal Engine 5 came out.