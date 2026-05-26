Sony abruptly shuts down online multiplayer game Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars was one of the early wave of games available when Sony released the PlayStation 5, but it doesn't seem to be sticking around for the console's next act. Sony sent an alert out confirming that the live service game is no longer available to purchase and its servers have been shut down. "Due to ongoing technical issues, multiplayer services for Destruction AllStars on PlayStation 5 consoles shall remain offline and are no longer available," the email reads, which is an oddly sudden finale for the game. Anyone who owns the title can access single-player content until November 25, and the destruction will be done after that date except for solo arcade modes, which Sony notes might have limited functionality since all servers will be shut down.

The game, which featured Twisted Metal-style chaotic vehicular arena battles, was a free title for PlayStation Plus members when it launched in February 2021. While most online multiplayer games rely on a steady stream of new content or battle passes to keep players around, this project went pretty quiet within a year of its release, which makes its ending a little less of a surprise. However, there didn't appear to be any advanced messaging from Sony or developer Lucid Games about sunsetting the project, which is unusual. News first circulated about this change based on PlayStation notifications players saw. It seems likely that Destruction AllStars never found a sustainable audience in the ever-saturated market for games-as-a-service.