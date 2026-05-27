YouTube will automatically detect and label AI-generated videos

YouTube is looking to make it easier for users to tell if a video was made using generative AI tools. The platform already requires creators to disclose any use of realistic-looking AI. Now, YouTube will analyze videos to look for signs of AI-generated content.

If a creator hasn't disclosed whether they used genAI tools and YouTube's systems "detect significant photorealistic AI use," the platform said it will automatically apply an AI label to their video. If the creator believes the label was erroneously included on their video, they can update their disclosure. However, if YouTube detects that a video was made using Google AI tools such as Dream Screen or Veo, or it contains C2PA watermarks (an industry standard used to flag genAI creations), the label will remain in place permanently.

YouTube also suggests it'll be easier for viewers to see this AI label, which denotes the use of "photorealistic and meaningfully AI altered or generated content." The platform is making the label more prominent in videos, by placing it right underneath the video player, and on Shorts, where it'll show up as an overlay.

More transparency (something YouTube says users have been asking for) is very welcome here, particularly for those who would prefer to avoid generative AI as much as possible. It would be nice if YouTube started placing these labels on thumbnails in search results and suggestions as well to make it even easier to avoid such gunk.