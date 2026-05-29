Acer just announced a new budget laptop with Qualcomm's Snapdragon C chip

Acer just announced a new budget-friendly laptop at the Computex trade show. The Aspire Go 15 includes Qualcomm's new Snapdragon C chip, which is meant for use in more affordable gadgets.

In addition to the new chip, the Aspire Go 15 features a 15.6-inch display, two USB-C ports and an HDMI port. The storage and memory are on the lower side, as the laptop can only be outfitted with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That hard limit of 8GB of RAM means that this is a computer for daily work tasks and not for any serious creative work. Consider this just another casualty of the AI industry's insatiable hunger for RAM.

Budget-friendly laptops are all the rage nowadays and this looks like Acer's take on the impressive MacBook Neo. However, it's not quite as easy on the eyes as Apple's hot new product. That's because the Aspire Go 15 includes a plastic body, whereas the Neo has an aluminum frame.

The usefulness of this laptop all falls down to price, which is something we don't have just yet. Acer says it will launch at an "entry-tier price point" later this year.

The company also announced the Acer Swift Spin 14 AI, which sure sounds like a bunch of words randomly strung together. This is a more powerful hybrid design, with up to a Snapdragon X2 Elite or Plus chip, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. However, it's also a Copilot+ PC with AI crammed into every available nook and cranny. Consumers haven't exactly flocked to these Copilot laptops, so we'll see how this one does when it launches this August.