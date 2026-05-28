Stan Lee's voice and likeness have been resurrected, thanks to AI

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee is the latest deceased celebrity icon who, thanks to the ghoulishness wonder of AI, can now keep entertaining fans from beyond the grave. Voice cloning specialist ElevenLabs has signed a deal with Stan Lee Universe that will allow it to use the X-Men and Spider-Man co-creator's voice and likeness in its apps and licensing platforms.

Lee joins the likes of Judy Garland, Michael Caine, John Wayne and David Hasselhoff on the ElevenLabs Iconic Marketplace, where companies can license celebrity voices and IP for commercial use. The comic book pioneer, who in later life became just as famous for his reliable cameo appearances in Marvel movies, is also now part of the ElevenReader app, launched in 2024, where you can upload various text files and have them read aloud by an AI-generated narrator. ElevenLabs offers 10 free hours of text to audio each month, with an unlimited paid subscription currently costing $8.25 per month.

ElevenLabs is also launching the Stan Lee Book Club of the Month within ElevenReader, which it calls "a monthly celebration of the literature Stan loved." June's pick will be Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, and the company says it will add one public domain work featured in the series to the app each month for the next 12.

And there's more. As reported by Variety, Lee's likeness can also now be used in the ElevenCreative AI image generator, where users can have him appear in comic-inspired visual templates for a non-commercial use. Presumably, though, the technology can also potentially facilitate Lee making a cameo in literally any movie, superhero-themed or not.

"Stan always believed in meeting his fans where they were: in the pages of a comic, at a convention, or in a quick on-screen cameo," said Chaz Rainey of Stan Lee Universe. "This partnership is a way of continuing that. Fans have always told us that when they read his comics, they hear the words in Stan's voice, and now, thanks to ElevenLabs, we can make that a reality. His voice, his image, his love of storytelling...ElevenLabs gives us a way to keep that alive and in fans' hands in a way that's true to who he was."

ElevenLabs is also celebrating the new partnership by adding several Stan Lee-inspired audio filters to its AI music generator, Eleven Music. 'Superhero Swells' and 'Retro Hero Fanfare' are available to all ElevenLabs users without approval. ElevenLabs launched the royalty-free service last year, which can generate fake songs based on prompts. The model was initially trained using data ElevenLabs licensed from music labels called Merlin Network and Kobalt Music Group, but CEO Mati Staniszewski said at the time that he hoped to eventually get major labels on board.