YouTube Premium's latest features include an auto-speed setting

YouTube is adding some features for Premium members that it suggests will come in particularly useful for podcast fans. An auto-speed option is available on Android now and will arrive on iOS soon. YouTube said this "intelligently adjusts playback speed during relevant moments like slower speech or information-dense segments" in podcasts and other types of videos.

Some other podcast apps have long offered similar features. For instance, in Overcast (the podcast app I use), the smart speed setting aims to shorten silences, which is pretty handy.

Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in select countries have access to an AI-powered podcast recommendation tool as well. The Ask Music feature in the YouTube Music app — which offers a way to generate a personalized radio station or playlist — now supports podcast recommendations that can be based on your mood, a certain genre or shows you already enjoy.

In addition, Premium users on Android have access to an on-the-go mode. According to YouTube, this offers users easier access to listening controls for videos that are playing in the background, such as being able to skip back and forward. This feature will hit iOS in the coming months.

For some folks, these updates might take some of the sting out of the YouTube Premium price rise that takes effect in the US in June.