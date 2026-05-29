Acer is making a companion handheld that pairs with its gaming PCs

The most unique gaming gadget Acer showed at Computex is a handheld dubbed the Nitro Blaze Link. Acer is billing it as a companion device that connects to an existing PC setup for streaming and playing your game library over Wi-Fi.

The Nitro Blaze Link has a 7-inch touchscreen and weighs in at 464 grams (about 1.02 pounds). This handheld will be available in North America and EMEA some time in the fourth quarter of 2026, but we don't have any details yet on pricing. The portable gaming product segment appears to be of growing interest for Acer, since it just introduced another, beefier option in the Predator Atlas 8 in March.

Acer

The company also unveiled two new gaming laptops that can sync up with the Nitro Blaze Link — the Predator Helios and Nitro 16. The Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptop is kitted with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 290HX Plus and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. It has an 18-inch Mini LED display that can run HD resolution at 240 Hz or 4K at 120 Hz, depending on whether you want to favor performance or immersion. The machine tops out at 6TB of storage to support the ever-growing file sizes on today's AAA titles.

The Nitro 16 seems like a more budget-friendly option. The highest-end version will come with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor. Both gaming laptops are slated to hit the North American market in August, but no pricing info is available yet.