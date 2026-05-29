The Acer Swift Air 14 looks like a cute and breezy Windows alternative to the MacBook Air

Acer has a new Windows 11-running MacBook Air competitor at Computex 2026. The Swift Air 14 weighs only 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg) and measures only about half an inch (12.9 mm) thick at its thinnest point.

Battery life is a standout feature of the Acer Swift Air 14, if the company's claims are to be believed. It says the Swift Air 14 supports up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge. (However, that drops down to 12 hours under the more demanding MobileMark30 benchmark.) When you do need to charge, it can go from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Inside the Swift Air 14 is an Intel Core Series 3 processor (up to an Intel Core 7 processor 350). For AI work, the machine can handle up to 40 platform TOPS, and its dedicated NPU is rated for up to 17 TOPS. The laptop has up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 512 GB M.2 SSD (upgradeable to 1TB). Its 14-inch display has 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and runs at up to 120Hz.

Acer says the Swift Air 14 will start at $699 in the US, with the entry-level model netting you a Core 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It will arrive in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in July. It reaches North America a bit later, in August. (Meanwhile, Australia will get it in "Q3 2026.") It will be available in four colors: sage green, frost blue, blossom pink, and lilac purple.