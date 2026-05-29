Rivian's R2 electric SUV launches on June 9

Rivian will start sending out order invitations, giving demo drives and making the very first deliveries for its R2 electric SUV on June 9 in the USA. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published its final ratings for the vehicle just in time for its launch, and as Electrek has noticed, the bigger and heavier R2 has a longer range than the 2026 Tesla Model Y. It even has comparable efficiency.

Based on records uploaded to the US Department of Energy's Fuel Economy website, the Rivian R2 Performance all-wheel-drive variant with 21-inch wheels has an EPA range of 330 miles. It has a combined MPGe of 105 and is more efficient in the city than on highways. MPGe or Miles Per Gallon Equivalent is a metric the EPA created to measure the efficiency of electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the 2026 Tesla Model Y AWD, whose ratings the Fuel Economy website also recently published, has an EPA range of 306 miles and a combined MPGe of 105.

As Electrek notes, the similar efficiency and the fact that the R2 Performance has a longer range is impressive, because Rivian's new electric SUV is approximately 800 lbs heavier than Model Y. It's also taller and has a less aerodynamic design. That said, owners will have to make do with a shorter range if they want the R2 with 20-inch all-terrain wheels. That one has an EPA range of 307 miles and a combined MPGe of 99.

Those interested in buying an R2 can start saving their preferred configuration on the Rivian website. Current R1 owners with reservations will receive accelerated delivery timing, but the company will be "bringing a randomly selected group of reservation holders into early batches." Customers who order an R2 after receiving an invite will have to wait two to six weeks for delivery.