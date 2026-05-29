Engadget Podcast: Diving into the Fitbit Air and the Pope's AI criticism
We're joined by Fr. Robert Ballecer, AKA the Digital Jesuit
Cherlynn Low for Engadget
This week, Cherlynn dives into her review of the new screenless FitbIt Air, Google's new wearable meant to take on Whoop's popular bands. Also, we dive into Pope Leo's first Encyclical, which is focused on reining in AI and Big Tech's dominance and prioritizing humanity instead. We also chat with "Padre" Fr. Robert Ballecer, who's seen the Encyclical and the ideas around it take shape for years at the Vatican.
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Topics
- Cherlynn's Fitbit Air Review: health tracking for the AI generation with a form that competes with Whoop – 1:31
- Pope Leo criticizes AI in his first Encyclical – 26:45
- We asked Jesuit Priest (and huge techie) Father Robert Ballecer to break down Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence – 38:38
- Steam Deck price goes up by $300 (almost 50%) for the 1TB model – 54:50
- Trump Mobile finally releases phones, immediately leaks customer data – 1:01:10
- Meta has paid tiers for Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp Now – 1:05:48
- Around Engadget – 1:09:39
- Working on – 1:11:11
- Pop culture picks – 1:11:29
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Guest: Fr. Robert Ballecer, AKA "Padre" the Digital Jesuit
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien