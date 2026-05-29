Engadget Podcast: Diving into the Fitbit Air and the Pope's AI criticism

This week, Cherlynn dives into her review of the new screenless FitbIt Air, Google's new wearable meant to take on Whoop's popular bands. Also, we dive into Pope Leo's first Encyclical, which is focused on reining in AI and Big Tech's dominance and prioritizing humanity instead. We also chat with "Padre" Fr. Robert Ballecer, who's seen the Encyclical and the ideas around it take shape for years at the Vatican.