AMD unveils the $329 Ryzen 7 7700X3D, brings back the 5800X3D for $349

Fortunately, not every gaming processor launch is a $900 flagship powerhouse. (In this economy?!) As the RAM shortage shifts PC building from an expensive hobby into an impossible luxury, this pair of new AMD processors will be a refreshing sight for many. At Computex 2026, the company announced two gamer-focused chips with 3D V-Cache — each with a sub-$350 price point.

First up, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D is a 3D V-Cache chip for the AM5 platform. (The company has pledged to support AM5 through 2029.) The 120W TDP, 8C/16T processor has 104 MB of total cache and a maximum boost speed of 4.5GHz. It should be a solid way to get X3D gaming performance without breaking the bank.

The new Ryzen 7 7700X3D arrives on July 16, priced at $329.

AMD also has a welcome surprise for those still on AM4 builds: the Ryzen 7 5800X3D (initially discontinued in 2024) is back, baby. The company is framing the re-launch as a 10th-anniversary edition to commemorate the AM4 platform's decade-long run.

The 5800X3D was AMD's first consumer processor with 3D V-Cache. The 8C/16T chip has 100 MB of total cache, a 4.5GHz boost clock, and a 105W TDP. If you're still on an AM4 system, its return could be an opportunity to upgrade your rig without having to invest in a new motherboard and crazy-expensive DDR5 RAM. If we're lucky, it might even be enough to get you through the shortage.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition will be available on June 25 for $349.