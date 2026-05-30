MSI's next-gen monitor can switch between three resolutions and refresh rates

Gaming monitors that let you switch between two modes aren't new, but MSI is pushing that even further with its OLED monitor can shift across three modes. For Computex 2026, MSI is claiming a world's first with a 31.5-inch gaming monitor that can bounce between 4K resolution with a 360Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution with 520Hz and FHD resolution with 680Hz.

Officially named the MPG OLED 322URDX36, the monitor lets gamers go from maximum resolution for AAA titles that are graphically demanding to an ultra-fast refresh rate for more competitive games where split-second decisions matter. Along with MSI's Triple Mode feature, the upcoming monitor also has its Penta Tandem technology that the company advertises as a five-layer stack of panels designed to reduce color fringing and make text more legible. MSI also equipped the Triple Mode monitor with a DarkArmor Film that's supposed to boost black levels by 40 percent and increase scratch resistance.

Besides all of MSI's included proprietary technologies, the upcoming monitor can hit a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and will have a DisplayPort 2.1a and a USB-C port. MSI didn't reveal any pricing or release details, but said the MPG OLED 322URDX36 will be on display at its booth during Computex 2026, which kicks off on June 2.