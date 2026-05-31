Twitch creators will soon be able to stream in horizontal and vertical formats simultaneously

At TwitchCon Rotterdam 2026, the company announced a slew of improvements coming to the platform soon. That includes Dual Format, which lets creators stream horizontally and vertically at the same time, to accommodate viewers on desktop and mobile devices alike. Twitch says the feature will roll out next month, along with 2K streaming for all partners and affiliates.

Dual Format "means that viewers on mobile will see a full screen vertical view optimized for mobile devices, and viewers watching on a desktop will see the classic horizontal format," Twitch explained in a blog post. In the vertical layout, "You can switch to classic split view. And when you turn the phone from either view, you're back in a full screen horizontal view." Twitch added that it will be "adding server-side transcoding support for Partners and many Affiliates, to offset the strain this can put on some systems."

With the release of 2K (1440p) streaming, Twitch will also support higher bitrates of "up to 9 Mbps for 1440p and 7.5 Mbps for 1080p." Twitch is adding mid-stream summaries too, so viewers can quickly catch up when they join late, plus GIFs in chat for Tier 2 and Tier 3 subscribers. For creators, the platform is introducing Auto Clips, which will automatically turn key moments from a stream into shareable clips, the option to auto-caption community clips, and a best clips list in the stream summary, for easier sharing to Twitch Stories.