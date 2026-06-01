ASUS' ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle includes a limited-edition OLED Ally X handheld PC and AR gaming glasses

ASUS is commemorating the 20th anniversary of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) sub-brand with a special edition of its ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PC. Called the ROG Xbox Ally X20, it carries the same hardware as last year's handheld but now comes with a new 7.4-inch 1080p 120Hz OLED panel offering up to 1,400-nit peak brightness and AMD Freesync Premium Pro. It's also bundled with a pair of ROG Xreal R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR glasses, so it's likely to be quite a pricy proposition.

ASUS calls the ROG Xbox Ally X20 a "true collector's item" as well as a high-powered handheld. To give it a premium feel, it comes with a translucent black plastic chassis that shows the processor and cooling system, along with gold accents.

The Nebula HDR OLED display offers a 0.2ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 rating and full Dolby Vision support, along with Corning DXC glass with an anti-reflective coating that should provide nice visuals for gaming or entertainment. Since OLED panels can be sensitive to heat, ASUS also redesigned the airflow channels to keep display temps as low as possible.

ASUS

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 comes with new TMR joystick tech for improved precision and tracking, along with longer-lasting performance, according to ASUS. It also features a Transforming D-Pad with up to eight-way control and improved face buttons that sit flush on the chassis for smoother thumb sliding. The rear of the handgrips has a rubberized coating for enhanced comfort and control.

Like the ROG Xbox Ally X, the X20 promises compatibility with demanding games thanks to the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. Players can also access Auto SR preview for sharper and smoother graphics, previously reserved for Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs.

For a larger virtual screen, ROG Xbox Ally X20 is bundled with ASUS's ROG Xreal R1 Edition 20 gaming AR glasses with a matching black and gold colorway. Though a little on the bulky side, those deliver a virtual 171-inch screen at 4 meters, a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms response time thanks to micro-OLED tech. Native 3DoF allows the glasses to track head movements and connects to the Ally via a USB-C cable.

ASUS has yet to release pricing or launch date details, but the ROG Xbox Ally X is $1,000 on its own, and the ROG XReal R1 glasses (announced on May 15) are now available for $849. Given those prices and the "collector" language ASUS is using, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle could easily approach or exceed $2,000.