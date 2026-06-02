ASUS's ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 is a 2.9 pound 360 touchscreen laptop

Along with the upcoming ProArt P-series laptops that will run NVIDIA's new RTX Spark processor, ASUS has unveiled several other Windows laptops at Computex. Those include a new ExpertBook convertible model and Expertbook business laptop, along with three new Zenbook 14 models running Intel, AMD and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

It's interesting that the Zenbook 14 model is available with three processor options and two flavors of Windows 11. The UX3480QA is the Windows 11 Arm64 model, packing a Snapdragon X X1 26 100 processor with 8 cores and 8 threads, along with a 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. You'll be able to get it with a 1,920 x 1,200 OLED 16:10 display (60Hz refresh rate), up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of M.2 NVMe PICe 4.0 storage. That model will be the lightest by far at 2.43 pounds due mainly to the smaller battery required.

ASUS

The other two models, the UX3480AA and UX3480GA, areIntel and AMD models, respectively. The UX3480GA offers an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 475 12-core processor (60 TOPS), AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 24GB of memory and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 storage, along with a 1,920 x 1,200 OLED 60Hz display. The UX3480AA features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H (16 cores), 50 TOPS NPU, 24GB of maximum memory and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 storage, along with a 2,880 x 1,800 120Hz OLED display in the top spec. Both models weigh up to 2.65 pounds and have a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-C Gen2, USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 TMDS and audio combo port. Pricing and availability for all three Zenbook 14 models will be announced at a later date.

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 is a 360 convertible laptop that works in laptop, tablet, tent and display modes. It comes with dual cameras and an MPP 2.0 stylus with a built-in "garage" to store and charge it (just 15 seconds of charging gives you 60 minutes of use). It's powered by Intel's latest Core 7 350 processor with an 18 TOPS NPU and integrated graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage along with all-day battery life and rapid charging. It weighs 2.9 pounds and comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, one HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and an audio combo jack. It's arriving in Q3 2026 with the price to be revealed later.

The ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2 come in 14- and 16-inch sizes and are powered either by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 356H chip (P5 G2) or an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX processor with up to 55 NPU TOPS neural acceleration in the case of the PM5 G2. It offers mil-spec standards (MIL-STD-810H) for exposure to things like vibration, moisture and high temperatures, and weighs in at just 3.04 pounds. That model arrives later this quarter with pricing to be revealed at that time.

Finally, there are the ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip 360 convertible models. Both give you the same laptop, tablet, tent and stand configurations, along with a 2K OLED touchscreen and ASUS Pen 3.0 support. Being Windows 11 Arm64 models, they're powered by Snapdragon X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance. Battery life exceeds 20 hours and they support fast charging up to 68 watts via USB-C.