The Streets of Rage movie has new writers and a director

It's been years since we've had an update on that upcoming Streets of Rage movie, but we finally have some forward momentum. The adaptation now has a director and new writers, according to Variety. Pat Casey and Josh Miller have been tapped to write the script, which should please gamers. This is the duo that wrote all of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Casey and Miller aren't the first writers to get a crack at the project. Derek Kolstad, who created the John Wick franchise, wrote an initial draft but has since exited the film.

Jeymes Samuel has joined the project to direct. He made the positively-reviewed western The Harder They Fall. Samuel is also a fairly notable songwriter and composer who goes by the name The Bullitts. Incidentally, his older brother is Seal.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Lionsgate promises it will lean "heavily into the cult classic game known for its iconic characters, acclaimed electronic soundtracks and beat 'em up action." We don't have a cast just yet.