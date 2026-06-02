The Star Fox remake is a test for the franchise's future

Aside from new and improved graphics, the biggest addition to the new Star Fox is support for "mouse" controls via the Switch 2's Joy-Con. Instead of a third-person view, this setup gives you a first-person POV from inside an Arwing's cockpit, with the right Joy-Con serving as your cursor when titled sideways on a table. This gives you even more precision over where you're aiming, and if you are so inclined, you can even use this control scheme to play the game in co-op mode: One person flies the ship while the other serves as the gunner. That said, this inclusion definitely has a small learning curve, and after the novelty wore off, I found myself wanting to go right back to the classic button setup. Unless I was playing with a kid that could use some help getting through stages, I don't think I'd use mouse mode very much.

The other notable update to Star Fox is expanded multiplayer options, which includes a new capture the flag-like mode in addition to the classic battle royale stages. I got to try this out with three other people while the game filled out the rest of the ships with bots to create a 4v4 scenario. You get points for shooting down enemies or capturing cargo being escorted by pirates and safely bringing it back to your flagship. And while I had a good time with this mode, I think it's safe to say this isn't going to be the next big thing for competitive gamers.

Finally, for people with a camera attached to their Switch 2, you can also overlay Star Fox's new character models over your face in Nintendo's Game Chat. You can pretend that you are Fox, Falco, Star Wolf or any of the other big names from the game. These avatars will match your facial movements like smiling or yawning, and they work even when the person on the other end of a video chat is playing a different game, which can be rather entertaining. But at the same time, I find it hard to believe that anyone would buy a $50 game just for this.