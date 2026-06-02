Amazon Prime members in the US can watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day two days early

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If you've been paying for Amazon Prime membership in the US, you'll be able to buy tickets to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 29, two days earlier than its wide theatrical release. Amazon has set up a dedicated page where you'll be able to buy tickets through the company's deal with Fandango for the special screenings, which will take place in select theaters nationwide. Tickets aren't available yet, but you can click the Notify Me button on the page while logged into your Amazon account to get an alert when they go up for purchase.

The company has revealed its early theatrical release for the next installment of Marvel's Spider-Man saga as part of its announcements for Prime Day, which starts on June 23 and ends on June 26. Prime membership in the US costs $15 a month or $139 for the whole year if you pay for it all at once, but you do get a free 30-day trial if you've yet to sign up for it. Yes, that means you can redeem your free trial in time to buy tickets for the new Spider-Man movie.

You can get a 50 percent discount on membership if you're between 18 and 24 years old under the "Prime for Young Adults" for subscription. Instead of $15, you'll pay $7.49 a month or $69 a year, and you'll also get a six-month-long trial. In addition to free shipping on your Amazon purchases and access to advanced screenings for the new Spider-Man, a Prime membership will also give you access to Prime Reading (books, audiobooks and magazines), Amazon Music and Prime Video, where you can now stream Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir series.