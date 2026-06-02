Motorola announces the $600 Edge 2026 phone

Motorola has unveiled a new mid-range phone, the Motorola Edge 2026, which you'll be able to get for $600. Like previous Edge models, this one also has a ridiculously thin profile and a lightweight design (160.5 grams). With a thickness of 7.22 mm, however, it is thicker than the more expensive Motorola Edge 70 (5.9 mm) and the iPhone Air (5.6 mm).

The device has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display that delivers 13 percent more resolution than standard HD and a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the Edge 2026 has a 50-megapixel main sensor capable of shooting 4K videos, along with an ultrawide lens with a 122-degree field of view and macro photography capabilities. It also has a 10-megapixel telephoto lens that can zoom up to 30 times the distance. Similar to most devices today, the phone uses AI to fine-tune the photos you take.

Inside, you'll find a MediaTek Dimensity 7450 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A RAM Boost function will temporarily turn available storage into virtual RAM to give you a speed boost when you need. You'll also find a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola says can keep the phone running for 50 hours on a single charge, depending on how you use it, of course. Its fast charging capability can give you a day's power within seven minutes of plugging the phone in, according to the company.

You'll be able to get an unlocked version of the Motorola Edge 2026 in olive from Best Buy starting on June 11 in the US. It will be available from Verizon on the same day, with availability to follow at AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Spectrum Wireless and Xfinity Mobile. In Canada, it will be available from Motorola's website and through local carriers.

In addition to a new phone, Motorola has also launched the Moto Buds 2 with a dual driver audio system to deliver sounds with depth and details, as well as support for Dolby Atmos that enables immersive audio. It has Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), so you can keep background noise out, but you can also switch on Transparency Mode to stay aware of your surroundings with the earbuds on. The Moto Buds 2 can last 11 hours of use on a single charge. It has Dual Connection, as well, so you can switch between two devices anytime you want without having to reconnect from one device to the other again and again. The Moto Buds 2 will be available in the US for $100 starting on July 2.