Nintendo Music just got a big update with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

When Nintendo Music was first announced, it felt a bit like a cash grab designed to entice more users to sign up for a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, after a recent update, the app has gotten a handful of new features that makes it a more well-rounded service.

One of the biggest changes is that Nintendo Music is now available on web browsers, which means you can listen to tunes on practically anything with speakers and an internet connection including PCs, gaming handhelds and more. Furthermore, there is also a new dedicated tablet app for compatible devices with a more optimized UI similar to what you get on the web, so it's easier to quickly browse through albums, tracks and playlists.

Meanwhile, for anyone who enjoys listening to Nintendo's music in their car, the app is also getting support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can listen to your tunes while driving and pretend you're cruising through your favorite courses from Mario Kart (the Rainbow Road theme never disappoints). This functionality includes the ability to search for songs using voice controls and have the app generate a playlist based on a specific vibe (like a rainy day) that will even vary based on your current surroundings.

Some other small but useful improvements include the ability for the "My Mix" feature to create new playlists based on your song history alongside support to create and share playlists with others. Finally, if you're curious about which tracks are available on Nintendo Music, you can now browse the app's library even if you don't have an active NSO account. And if a specific song you're looking for isn't there right now, Nintendo says that it will continue adding more content over time.

Just remember that while Nintendo Music itself is free, it does require a working subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which costs $20 a year for the cheapest plan. However, if you want to test the service to see what it's about, Nintendo offers a free seven-day trial.