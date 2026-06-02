Silo's season 3 trailer promises chaos and time jumps

Apple TV's sci-fi hit Silo is set to return on July 3, so the streamer has dropped a juicy trailer to tide us over. The new footage teases chaos throughout the titular silo and alludes to timey-wimey sci-fi shenanigans of some kind.

The footage also continues to show more flashback scenes to when the silos were first built, further teasing that this season will be split between past and present. This show is based on the novel Wool and its sequels by Hugh Howey, so this should please fans of the second book Shift.

For the uninitiated, Silo is a dystopian sci-fi drama about a large underground society that has existed for hundreds of years since a cataclysmic event (maybe) destroyed the world. It's a bit like Fallout, but without the humor and camp.

The show stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Chinaza Uche, Steve Zahn and Common. Season three introduces Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman and Colin Hanks as series regulars. It's already been renewed for a fourth and final season, which should give the showrunners plenty of time to tie up any loose ends from the book trilogy.