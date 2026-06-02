Lego announces 12 Smart Play Pokémon sets

Lego is bringing its smart tech to a non-Star Wars product line for the first time, with a series of Pokémon sets coming later this summer. There are 12 sets in total, all of them Smart Play-enabled in some way.

To date, Lego's collaboration with Pokémon has been focused on nostalgic builds for long-term fans in its 18+ demographic, but the new Smart Play lineup is very much a play for the younger audience, much like the extremely successful modular Mario range. The cheapest of these costs just $15.

The most expensive options are the two all-in-one sets, which include at least one Smart Brick, a charger and Smart Tags that tell the brick how it should behave. The $120 Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle set features an 18cm Charizard figure and a 12cm Jolteon. You get two Smart Bricks, four tags and a charger in the box. A brick goes into each 'Mon to unlock its unique battle sounds and interactions, while a Smart Tag-enhanced healing spray can restore health during battle. An interactive target for training is also included.

The other all-in-one set available at launch is the Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Training House with Pikachu, which costs $70 and comes with one Smart Brick and four Smart Tags. As well as a figure of the most famous Pokémon of them all, you also get a "Pikachu-inspired" brick-built tree house, a training target, Poké Ball and a miniature buildable sandwich. The idea is that the player channels their inner Ash Ketchum as they "nurture, feed, play, train and battle" everyone's favorite electrified rodent.

The other 10 sets are smaller affairs based around one or more Pokémon, most of them recognizable Gen 1 monsters. They're pretty basic on their own, but adding a Smart Brick makes them proper Smart Play sets. With a Smart Brick inserted, Jigglypuff will be able to make use of its microphone and speakers, for example, while Bulbasur and Bidoof will react to being moved around. Unfortunately, it looks like Lego still isn't selling the Smart Brick on its own, which means you'll need to buy a set that has one before you can take full advantage of their features.

Here's every Lego Pokémon set available at launch.

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Training House with Pikachu (72164) — $70

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle (72167) — $120

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof (72155) — $20

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Trainer's Buggy Adventure with Squirtle (72156) — $30

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash (72157) — $20

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle (72158) — $35

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Jigglypuff Concert (72159) — $15

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Drone Search for Mythical Mew (72161) — $50

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt (72162) — $60

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Mewtwo's Lab Break (72163) — $70

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle (72165) — $80

Lego Pokémon Smart Play: Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown (72166) — $90

All 12 sets are available to pre-order now and will be available starting August 1. Lego has also announced that select stores will become PokéStops and Gyms where fans can unlock exclusive rewards. Between August and September 2026, you can also unlock exclusive rewards both in-game and in-store, including a Lego Smart Tag, unique Lego Pokémon digital backgrounds, Lego Pokémon stickers and exclusive branded apparel in the app.