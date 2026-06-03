WiiM's first soundbar has a touchscreen display and Dolby Atmos

There are a lot of options for Dolby Atmos soundbars these days, but WiiM is hoping one particular element of its 3.0.2-channel, eight driver soundbar will woo the masses. The main differentiator is the soundbar's touchscreen display, mounted right in the center of the front panel.

The glass-covered 2.1-inch round display offers playback controls, source switching, EQ, audio presets and customization options on the front of the WiiM Bar. The display can also show album art when you're listening to music, plus there are controls on the top panel of the speaker if you desire a more "traditional" interaction with the device. Additional settings and playback options are available in the WiiM Home App, where you can stream audio from over 20 services, along with the ability to cast directly to the speaker via Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Google Cast and more.

WiiM

Inside the WiiM bar, front-facing mid-woofers and tweeters combine with up-firing full-range height drivers and four passive radiators to power the sound. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are on the docket, and you can expand the soundbar's stock 3.0.2 configuration to a full 5.1.2 surround sound setup with additional speakers or a subwoofer from WiiM's catalog. RoomFit calibration is onboard as well, which automatically measures a space and adjusts the audio output as needed. Additional features include Clear Voice Mode for dialogue enhancement and Night Mode that reduces loud sounds without affecting speech quality.

The WiiM Bar is available for pre-order now from the company's website for $479 ahead of general availability in July.