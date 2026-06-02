PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Fallout 76 are finally arriving this summer

It's been nearly six years since the consoles were released, and Bethesda is finally almost ready to unleash PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Fallout 76. A public playtest will start this month ahead of a proper release later this summer.

Bethesda says these versions will target 60fps and feature improved shadows and draw distances. The PS5, PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S versions will all support VRR.

Things get a bit more interesting when it comes to the resolution. The publisher says the base PS4 and Xbox One versions will stick to 1080p, while you'll be able to play the game in 4K on Xbox Series X, Xbox One X and PS5 Pro. However, PS5 and PS4 Pro will be limited to 1440p. It seems strange that the PS5 version doesn't support 4K but Fallout 76 on Xbox One X does.

It also seems odd that it's taken so long for Bethesda to make PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Fallout 76, particularly given that the TV adaptation of the franchise has been a big hit. Current-gen releases would help the publisher capitalize on that. Perhaps we'll hear a little more about the future of the Fallout series during the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bethesda released a Fallout 76 update to kick off season 25 today. The latest additions include infestations. These are swarms of challenging enemies that appear in certain areas of the map. If you clear out those bad guys and an elite boss, you can earn a 4-star legendary weapon or piece of armor. Starting on June 23, you can take a break from all of that by trying to catch some new seasonal fish. Fall, winter and spring fish will appear in the coming months.