Microsoft's Surface RTX Spark Dev Box will handle tougher AI workloads

In addition to the Surface Laptop Ultra, Microsoft has another device coming that's powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark chip: the creatively named Surface RTX Spark Dev Box. Announced at Build today, it's basically a desktop version of the Laptop Ultimate built for sustained AI work like "long-running training jobs, agentic Al pipelines and local model fine-tuning," according to Microsoft. Naturally, the Dev Box can also handle more heat, thanks to its 100W thermal envelope (and low power Arm CPUs).

Again, much like the Surface Laptop Ultra, there aren't too many surprises with the Dev Box. Thanks to the RTX Spark chip, it can have up to a 128GB of unified memory and offers a petaflop worth of AI computing power. It'll also have NVIDIA's RTX Blackwell GPU embedded, giving it gaming performance similar to the RTX 5070's laptop version.

You can think of the RTX Spark Dev Box as Microsoft's answer to AMD's Ryzen AI Halo PC and NVIDIA's DGX Spark mini PC, both of which cost a whopping $3,999. These are systems for developers, after all, despite their gaming abilities.

Microsoft hasn't listed any pricing for the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box yet, but it says it'll arrive later this year through Microsoft.com. Don't expect to walk into Best Buy to grab this thing.