The Camp Snap 2 screenless camera is 15 percent thinner than the original

Opting for older technology over bleeding-edge products may seem counterintuitive. (That is, unless you're a vinyl enthusiast.) But the trend, driven in part by a backlash to modern tech, is real — especially with younger folks. That's the target audience for the new Camp Snap 2, a screenless digital camera that kids can take to summer camp.

Camp Snap's second-gen camera uses the same 8MP sensor as the first model, but adds a few design tweaks and quality-of-life features. First, it's 15 percent slimmer than the original, making it easier to slide into a pocket or bag. There are four new transparent color options, which join a more standard yellow, black, green, white and brown.

A new filter button lets you scroll through six built-in presets (standard, three vintage filters, analog, and black & white) without using external software. The shutter button has been upgraded with an improved response time and a "super satisfying click." The company also added a new Quick Draw feature that lets you wake the device from sleep mode by pressing the shutter to snap a pic. (No need to power it on first.)

Elsewhere, the Camp Snap 2 adds a standard 30.5mm filter thread, opening the door to third-party screw-on lens filters. (Camp Snap hints that it may release its own in the future.) There's also a standard tripod mount (1/4"-20 thread). Finally, there are new child-friendly lock settings: The filter button and memory card door can be locked to prevent kids from accidentally changing settings or losing the preinstalled microSD card.

The Camp Snap 2 is available for pre-order now for $70, the same price as the original. However, the company describes that as "special introductory pricing," which suggests that it will see a price increase in the future.