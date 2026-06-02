Amazon Luna adds Hollow Knight to its catalog for June
It’s also offering Mafia III and some remastered Tomb Raider as free PC titles.
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Amazon Luna has dropped its additions for June, and there are some solid titles joining the lineup for the game streaming service. This month, the streaming titles are headlined by indie smash Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. The other new titles are a pair of throwbacks in Mega Man 11 and the boomer shooter-inspired ULTRAKILL. On PC, Prime members can pick up codes for a variety of games through June. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Mafia III, XCOM and Please Touch the Artwork are a few of the more notable picks.
June 5 will also be the launch date for Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, a couch co-op game that offers card battling alongside a series of mini-games for Eternia characters like He-Man and Skeletor. The release on Amazon Luna ties in with the tech company's theatrical release of the movie of the same name, and it's part of the GameNight collection of titles players can control via smartphone.
Here's the full lineup of PC code freebies for June:
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (June 2, Epic Games Store)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition (June 2, GOG Code)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (June 2, GOG Code)
- Tested on Humans: Escape Room (June 11, GOG Code)
- Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th (June 11, GOG Code)
- G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (June 11, Epic Games Store)
- Paradise Killer (June 11, GOG Code)
- Between Time: Escape Room (June 18, GOG Code)
- Sugardew Island (June 18, GOG Code)
- Wargame Construction Set III: Age of Rifles 1846-1905 (June 18, GOG Code)
- Space Grunts 2 (June 18, GOG Code)
- Space Grunts: Chrono Shard (June 25, Epic Games Store)
- Please Touch the Artwork (June 25, Legacy Games Code)
- Terraforming Mars (June 25, Amazon Games App)
- Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (June 25, Amazon Games App)