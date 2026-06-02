Amazon Luna adds Hollow Knight to its catalog for June

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Amazon Luna has dropped its additions for June, and there are some solid titles joining the lineup for the game streaming service. This month, the streaming titles are headlined by indie smash Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. The other new titles are a pair of throwbacks in Mega Man 11 and the boomer shooter-inspired ULTRAKILL. On PC, Prime members can pick up codes for a variety of games through June. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, Mafia III, XCOM and Please Touch the Artwork are a few of the more notable picks.

June 5 will also be the launch date for Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, a couch co-op game that offers card battling alongside a series of mini-games for Eternia characters like He-Man and Skeletor. The release on Amazon Luna ties in with the tech company's theatrical release of the movie of the same name, and it's part of the GameNight collection of titles players can control via smartphone.

Here's the full lineup of PC code freebies for June: