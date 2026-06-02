Kemuri gameplay trailer shows off yokai battling and great fashion

The ever-charming Ikumi Nakamura appeared on today's State of Play showcase to debut a gameplay trailer for the first project from her indie studio, Unseen. It's an action game called Kemuri, where you're a yokai hunter discovering and defeating spirits in a futuristic, cyberpunk city.

The gameplay trailer highlighted several different flashy fighting styles, such as a bow and arrow and magic-imbued martial arts. According to Nakamura, you can channel each defeated demon's powers into fashion pieces that you'll don to tackle ever-more difficult foes. Traversal also seems to be a big factor, with player characters running up skyscrapers and surfing along city infrastructure. You'll be able to play alone or in multiplayer, with up to three people able to team up together.

The game looks rad, with stylish fits from the yokai possessions and all the visual flair you'd expect from a team whose leader worked on art for titles like Okami, Bayonetta and The Evil Within. Kemuri is still in development, but expect to see more updates from Unseen ahead of the game's projected release in 2027.